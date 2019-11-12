NEW YORK (HOODLINE) — If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From food tours to a chocolate-making class, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.
Prohibition History and Speakeasy Drinks Tour
From the event description:
Retrace the immigrant progress toward the American Dream during Prohibition and sample classic cocktails on this walking history and pub tour. You’ll start at one of New York’s last-standing 1920s speakeasies and hear tales of the period’s most notorious gangsters and infamous bootleggers.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m.
Where: 21 West 52nd St. (outside the 21 Club)
Price: $28
Up to 72% off the Italian Food Tour
From the deal description:
Tour participants sample a variety of Italian meals and listen to the stories about the Italian landmarks in New York’s Little Italy.
Where: 108 Mulberry St. (outside La Bella Ferrara)
Price: $17-$83 (up to 72% off regular price)
Score 46% off murder mystery dinner
From the deal description:
Bullets fly and mobsters dance over a hearty three-course dinner in an interactive comedy murder mystery show.
Where: Arno Dinner Theater, 141 W. 38th St.
Price: $69 (46% discount off regular price)
Up to 50% off chocolate-making classes
From the deal description:
Students sample raw cacao, load grinders with beans and other ingredients, and pour their own chocolate bar into a mold to take home.
Where: Raaka Chocolate, 64 Seabring St.
Price: $46 -$148 (up to 50% off regular price)
