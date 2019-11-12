



— If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From food tours to a chocolate-making class, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.

Prohibition History and Speakeasy Drinks Tour

Retrace the immigrant progress toward the American Dream during Prohibition and sample classic cocktails on this walking history and pub tour. You’ll start at one of New York’s last-standing 1920s speakeasies and hear tales of the period’s most notorious gangsters and infamous bootleggers.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 4 p.m.

Where: 21 West 52nd St. (outside the 21 Club)

Price: $28

Up to 72% off the Italian Food Tour

Tour participants sample a variety of Italian meals and listen to the stories about the Italian landmarks in New York’s Little Italy.

Where: 108 Mulberry St. (outside La Bella Ferrara)

Price: $17-$83 (up to 72% off regular price)

Score 46% off murder mystery dinner

Bullets fly and mobsters dance over a hearty three-course dinner in an interactive comedy murder mystery show.

Where: Arno Dinner Theater, 141 W. 38th St.

Price: $69 (46% discount off regular price)

Up to 50% off chocolate-making classes

Students sample raw cacao, load grinders with beans and other ingredients, and pour their own chocolate bar into a mold to take home.

Where: Raaka Chocolate, 64 Seabring St.

Price: $46 -$148 (up to 50% off regular price)

