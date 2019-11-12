HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBSNewYork) – A woman in Hollywood has reportedly been the victim of a disturbing and grotesque crime.

According to local media outlets, California resident Heidi Van Tassel was pulled out of her car by a homeless attacker, dragged into the street, and then had a bucket of feces poured over her head.

“It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel said, via KNX 1070.

The horrific incident reportedly took place just off the Hollywood Walk of Fame as the woman and her friends were leaving dinner at a local restaurant Monday evening.

“He just kept pouring it and splattering it all over me,” the victim told local reporters. “The PTSD that I’m dealing with is beyond anything that I’ve ever felt.”

Police in Hollywood identified the diarrhea-dousing attacker as Jere Blessings. Authorities confirmed the man is homeless and had been diagnosed with mental illnesses including “schizophrenia and psychotic disorders.”

Van Tassel was rushed to a local hospital and tested for infectious diseases. Due to the amount of feces dumped on her, health officials have reportedly told the woman to keep getting tested every three months for the foreseeable future.

As for the woman’s disturbed attacker, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office reports Blessings is already free and has gone back to living on the streets.