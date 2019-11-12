



A custom-built home on the water is filled with priceless antiques and luxurious touches inside and out.

The home itself is fairly new, but the décor and finishes make it seem like you’re taking a trip back in time.

It’s the sheer expanse of the home on Harbor Way in Great Neck that is so striking at first.

As the water comes into view, you see the natural beauty of Manhasset Bay, then the mosaic tile pool. From there, it’s flawless landscaping and terraced patios. Finally, the interior of the 12,000 square foot Italian-inspired estate is revealed.

“It was completely based off a house that the owners saw on Lake Como and fell in love with,” the homeowner’s nephew, Tristan Zar, told CBS2. “It was actually completed about seven to eight years ago… All the technology is fairly new, all the finishes are still relatively new.”

LIVING LARGE: Click here to see more from our series

Everywhere you look, you see the attention to detail and craftsmanship from layered moldings, to the intricate carving of a door frame.

“This mantle is just another one of the pieces. This is a 17th Century Italian,” said Zar.

A secret door leads to a butler’s pantry and into the family kitchen.

“All custom woodwork, butcher block island top,” Zar said. “You have the five piece Viking set.”

There’s a family room on the first floor that’s true to the home’s elegance without being too formal. The living room is a feast for the eyes with antiques everywhere from lighting to seating.

“Over here, you have a hidden TV,” said Zar.

On the second level, there are six bedrooms – one with a sweet nursery addition – but it’s the master that offers the wow factor with an impressive mix of styles and materials.

Zar said the closet is “perfectly suited for the queen of any household.”

The home is listed with Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, and to live large on Harbor Way will cost you $16.5 million. The tax bill for the home and property runs just under $150,000 a year.

The current owner loves to buy and sell antiques, and many are open to negotiation.