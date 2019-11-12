CHECK THE FORECASTNYC Braces For Wintry Mix Of Rain And Snow Followed By Arctic Blast
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search is on for several armed suspects who allegedly held up a birthday party over the weekend in Lower Manhattan.

Police said a 20-year-old man was hosting the party at an apartment rental on Broad Street, and answered a knock on the door around 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

A group of men armed with guns forced their way inside, hit the host in the head and ransacked the living room, police said.

The suspects allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of clothing and jewelry.

None of the party goers were seriously hurt.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reported, the apartment was being rented by a startup called Sonder.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.

