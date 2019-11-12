Comments
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Yonkers have canceled their urgent alert for a missing teen with autism — saying the girl has been found safe Tuesday night.
Authorities said 15-year-old Gabriela Marquez had been last seen on Hawthorne Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The teen was believed to be endangered and investigators added Marquez is autistic and suffers from bipolar disorder.
Yonkers police say the teen was found just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.