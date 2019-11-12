Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a missing teen who hasn’t been since leaving her home in Brooklyn last week.
The NYPD says 17-year-old Julissa Mendez disappeared on Friday, Nov. 8 after leaving her scond-floor home on 17th Avenue in Bath Beach around 8 a.m.
Investigators say the teen is 5-feet-2-inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.