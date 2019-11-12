Comments
The rain/snow will exit the city early this afternoon with perhaps some leftover rain/snow south and east of the city for the remainder of the day. The big story will be the temperatures though as wind chills crash through the 30s and 20s with winds gusting from 30-35 mph.
It will be downright frigid tonight with wind chills in the teens and even single digits. We’ll also attempt to tie or even break the record low (24°); a handful of other record lows are in jeopardy, as well.
Sunshine dominates tomorrow, but it will remain rather cold. Expect a leftover breeze with wind chills stuck in the teens and 20s.
We’ll bring back a little more cloud cover on Thursday, but it won’t be quite as cold. Temperatures that day will return to the 40s.