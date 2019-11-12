



New York City officials are preparing for a wintry mix of rain and possibly snow today.

Temperatures were mild overnight, but they’re expected to feel like the 20s and 30s by late morning.

“It will not feel like we are having winter weather. When you wake up, you will think you just need a light jacket,” Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said Monday.

WATCH: CBS2’s Elise Finch With The Latest Weather Forecast

The commissioner urged people who don’t have to drive to avoid the roads.

“It can and may get icy out there, though we are anticipating that all of the rain will completely dissipate before we get into very low freezing temps,” she said. “We can’t brine the streets unless they’re dry. Otherwise, it’s just going to dilute. So we will likely salt ahead of the first flake, because that will actually – in and of itself – almost create its own brine.”

The city has 318,000 tons of salt, 725 pieces of equipment and thousands of employees on standby.

WEB EXTRA: NYC Sanitation Department Talks Snow Preps

The wintry mix will be followed by an arctic blast that’s already taken over much of the country.

Snowfall caught some people off guard in Michigan.

“I kind of feel like we skipped fall this year,” said driver Stephanie Peterson.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTS

In Chicago, more than 1,200 flights were canceled – but not before one plane slid of the runway on its second attempt to land.

“We didn’t know what was coming. A lot of people were bracing for it, grabbing the seats in front of us,” passenger Shaun Steele said.

MORE: CBS2’s WINTER SURVIVAL GUIDE

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will feel like the single digits and teens.

This time last year, the city was dealing with “snowpocalypse,” so now officials are sticking with their pledge to over-communicate.