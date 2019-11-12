Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Bronx woman has been accused of placing thousands of 911 calls this year – reporting false alarms to police.
Sources tell CBS2, police believe the woman has called 911 more than 24,000 times since June, delivering false reports of fires, robberies, and other crimes.
Officers arrested 38-year-old Yogita Persaud on Friday after she allegedly made her latest call.
“There’s smoke coming from somebody’s apartment,” Persaud is reportedly recorded saying.
“What floor?” A 911 operator replied.
“The basement,” the alleged serial 911 caller claimed.
The NYPD believes that call was one of more than 200 Persuad made on Friday alone.
So far, she’s only been charged with making that one false report.