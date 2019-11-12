Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another cyclist is the victim of a hit-and-run in Queens.
A fellow biker’s helmet camera captures the alleged hit-and-run driver speed by on Borden Avenue near the Long Island Expressway in Sunnyside.
Moments later, a 36-year-old cyclist gets hit while in a bike lane that is in the middle of the street.
The cyclist survived, but he can be seen lying on the ground in pain.
Police are still looking for the driver of the 2006 Toyota Sienna.
A DOT spokesperson tells CBS2 the agency will study the need for additional street lights and bike lane improvements there.