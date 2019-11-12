CHECK THE FORECASTBundle Up! Temperatures Plunging Across Tri-State As Wintry Mix Blows Through
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hit-and-Run, Local TV, New York, Queens, Sunnyside


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another cyclist is the victim of a hit-and-run in Queens.

A fellow biker’s helmet camera captures the alleged hit-and-run driver speed by on Borden Avenue near the Long Island Expressway in Sunnyside.

A cyclist was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Queens. (Credit: Twitter user @thund3r_h4wk)

Moments later, a 36-year-old cyclist gets hit while in a bike lane that is in the middle of the street.

The cyclist survived, but he can be seen lying on the ground in pain.

Police are still looking for the driver of the 2006 Toyota Sienna.

A DOT spokesperson tells CBS2 the agency will study the need for additional street lights and bike lane improvements there.

Comments

Leave a Reply