'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' Opens On Broadway"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" is currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Holiday Shopping: Picking The Right Phone To Add To Your Wish ListIf a new phone is on your wish list, Sree Sreenivasan has some advice for picking the right one.

Furry Friend Finder: Rita & Yasmin Searching For Their Forever HomesRita is a 4-year-old, 13-pound terrier mix, and Yasmin is a 2-year-old, 12-pound chihuahua-hound mix.

Rockefeller Plaza Christmas Tree Cut And On Its Way To New York CityIt's a sure sign that Christmas is coming: The 77-foot tall Norway spruce is on its way to New York City right now to be this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Where To Find Top Cycling Studios In New York CityWant to know where to go when it comes to cycling in New York City? Luckily, there's no shortage of first-class cycling options to check out in and around the city.

Lots Of Live Music To Choose From This Weekend In NYCFrom a cabaret show to a Broadway musical event, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.