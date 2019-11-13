Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A recording studio was robbed shortly after midnight in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A recording studio was robbed shortly after midnight in the Bronx.
Police said cash, electronics and personal belongings were stolen from a building on Morrison Avenue near Westchester Avenue in the Soundview section.
A 30-year-old man followed the suspect – or suspects – outside and was shot in the shoulder, police said.
He taken to the hospital in stable condition.
There’s no word on who police are searching for in the case.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.