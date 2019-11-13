Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The plan to expand Citi Bike service extended into Brooklyn on Wednesday with the opening of a bike station next to Broadway Junction.
The new location is a hub for commuters in Cypress Hills, Bedford-Stuyevsant, Bushwick, and East New York.
This station is one of 85 new stations in the process of being installed in Central Brooklyn and Ridgewood, and a broader effort to increase the Citi Bike fleet to 40,000 bikes available in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan.
Web Extra: NYC DOT Announces Third Phase Of Citi Bike Expansion:
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, NYC DOT, Lyft, and community partners were on hand for the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
The expansion comes during a period of heightened tensions between drivers and cyclists. So far this year, 30 cyclists have died on city roads – including 16 in Brooklyn alone – compared to 10 citywide in all of 2018.