NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man and his dog were slashed or stabbed early this morning at a subway station in Manhattan.
Police said the man was sleeping on a bench on the F train platform at the 14th Street station when another man approached him shortly before 4 a.m. and started an argument.
The suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed or stabbed the man in the leg. His dog was also hurt.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The dog is also expected to be OK.
Police said the suspect ran off in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.