Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Starting next month, the MTA will begin an expansion blitz of its new contactless fare system.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Starting next month, the MTA will begin an expansion blitz of its new contactless fare system.
OMNY – which rolled out at 16 stations in May – allows passengers to tap a scanner with a contactless credit or debit card or smart device.
Now it’s coming to even more stations, including Penn Station, 86th Street Station in Bay Ridge, Sutphin Boulevard in Queens and Saint George and Tompkinsville Stations in Staten Island.
“What took three and a half years for MetroCard to do, we’re going to do in 11 months,” say Al Putre, OMNY program executive. “The digital experience, the virtual over the physical card, we want you to have that fare media in your possession.”
The MTA says OMNY surpassed three million taps last week.
It hopes to bring OMNY to all 472 stations and bus routes by the end of next year.