CHECK THE FORECASTBundle Up! Tri-State Waking Up To Frigid Temperatures
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

WINTER COAT ALERT! Please grab the heavy coat today, temps are sub-freezing this morning. We are most definitely in record territory!

(Credit: CBS2)

We are in the low 20s and teens around the area, paired with a stiff wind, and it feels like the single digits and teens. Skies are mostly sunny today and the high temp of 34° is right on the border of a record low (high) for the day.

(Credit: CBS2)

We are cold again tonight, dropping down to 27°, and rebounding a bit Thursday up into the 40s. Check back in soon and bundle up everyone!

