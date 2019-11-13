Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
WINTER COAT ALERT! Please grab the heavy coat today, temps are sub-freezing this morning. We are most definitely in record territory!
We are in the low 20s and teens around the area, paired with a stiff wind, and it feels like the single digits and teens. Skies are mostly sunny today and the high temp of 34° is right on the border of a record low (high) for the day.
We are cold again tonight, dropping down to 27°, and rebounding a bit Thursday up into the 40s. Check back in soon and bundle up everyone!