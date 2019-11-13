



A family in New Jersey learned the hard way just how cold it was this morning. They didn’t disable their sprinkler system.

The home on Falcon Ridge Circle in Holmdel turned into a winter wonderland during the early morning hours Wednesday. Icicles hang from the trees, frozen grass sculptures line the lawn.

Related: Check The Forecast | Cold Weather Survival Guide

“It’s very beautiful,” said neighbor Nasrin Eghtesadi.

It’s also expensive to fix. The sprinkler system was not yet turned off for the season, creating an unsafe ice skating rink out front.

Public works crews were on the scene salting, making sure no one slips.

“First time I’ve ever seen anything like this,” said Holmdel DPW worker Dan Presti. “Usually, you close them up in October.”

“We were able to contact the resident who gave us access to the house and we were able to shut off the sprinklers for them,” said Matthew Menosky of the Holmdel Police. “I guess they were concerned it was going to freeze up, so they kept them running, but weren’t concerned or aware what would happen if they were kept on.”

Police recommend winterized sprinkler systems and turning off any outdoor hoses before November to avoid situations like it.

Other winter safety tips: Don’t let your car idle for more than three minutes, not even in you own driveway. It’s against the law and can land you a $250 fine, it’s also a safety issue.

“Warming up the car, thefts occur. So you’re leaving your car running, and we have a lot of thefts in the area, motor vehicle thefts, and that’s just giving a criminals an easier way to get in your car and drive away,” said Thomas Struble of the Holmdel Police.

Check tire pressure and tread depth for better grip during snow storms.

“Take a penny. It’s a nice, easy way to do it. You can turn Abraham Lincoln upside down, and you can put it right here in the groove, in the actual tread. And then if you see pretty much his entire head, then you know it’s time for new tires,” said Menosky.

Make sure your windshield wipers are smooth, and you have enough wiper fluid to help melt away any ice, which we’ll be seeing plenty of this winter.