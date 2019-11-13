Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a Good Samaritan was punched in the face after confronting a man for breaking into a car in Brooklyn.
The 28-year-old woman spotted the suspect around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 8 near Harman Street and Evergreen Avenue in Bushwick.
Police said he shattered the window of a 2017 Jeep and took several items from the backseat.
When the woman confronted the suspect, he allegedly grabbed her and punched her in the face several times before running off.
Police said the man was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, dark baseball cap and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.