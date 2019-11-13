Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police has released video of a group of dogs being stolen in the Bronx.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police has released video of a group of dogs being stolen in the Bronx.
The NYPD says they want to speak with a woman caught on camera with four dogs, who were taken on Saturday on Prospect Avenue in Crotona Park East.
The owner of the pets noticed they were gone when she came back to get them from a driveway.
Police say the woman seen on surveillance video left with the dogs in a red SUV.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.