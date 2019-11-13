



Today marks World Kindness Day , encouraging people to spread compassion and give back.

With the winter approaching, one New York City nonprofit is making sure local women stay warm and look their best.

Bottomless Closet helps them reenter the workforce across the five boroughs.

“We provide them with outfitting for their job interviews and also for when they start that new job. We help revamp their resumes and we also do job interview prep for them,” Alison Zaccone told CBSN New York. “So we try to arm them with everything they possibly need to be go in there and get that job – and that includes winter coats. It’s freezing out, as you may have noticed.”

Click here for how you can help.

WATCH: New York Cares, NYPD Launch Annual Coat Drive

New York Cares is also launching its annual coat drive. It kicked off this morning at the Island School on East Houston Street.

“Let’s say you need money for food and stuff. If you need to use your money to get coats for your children, you’re not going to have the money to feed them correctly. That’s why things I like things like this that help our parents save money,” said 11-year-old recipient Rahima Kone.

Outgoing NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill was there representing the department, which has partnered with New York Cares for 31 years.

“New Yorkers can all participate. They can do to any police precinct, any transit district or any housing PSA 24 hours a day, seven days a week and drop off a coat,” he said. “Look how happy these kids are, and they need to be warm when they come to school.”

The coat drive runs through Dec. 31.

Click here for more information.