



– A once-shuttered community center in Queens will soon reopen in honor of Aamir Griffin

The 14-year-old was killed by a stray bullet last month while playing basketball at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica, where he lived.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that the center at the housing complex will be named for the teen when it reopens in January 2020.

Police say Griffin was not the intended target when he was struck. They’re looking for two suspects, 16 and 17, who are both alleged gang members.

Two days after Griffin’s death, 16-year-old Ashley Ermoogan was shot by a stray bullet while leaving New Dawn Charter High School.

Police believe both shootings stemmed from the same gang feud.

No arrests have been made in Griffin’s case.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward.

