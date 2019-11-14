Menu
Several People Wounded After Shooting At High School In Southern California
Police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired a Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.
Jury Deliberations Continue In Deadly 2015 East Village Gas Explosion
The building’s owner Maria Hrynenko, general contractor Dilber Kukic and unlicensed plumber Athanasios Ioannidis were all charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.
Galleries
New York Weather: Slight Warm-Up
CBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
7 hours ago
New York Weather: CBS2 11/13 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 13 at 11 p.m.
12 hours ago
Latest Headlines
DeGrom Does It Again! Mets Ace Repeats As NL Cy Young Award Winner
DeGrom received 29 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Wednesday night.
Surging Islanders Beat Tavares, Leafs For 12th Win In 13 Games
Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves and the Islanders earned a point for the 13th straight game — a span including 12 victories and one overtime loss.
News
Weather Forecast
Sports
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Chocolatiers From Around The World Set To Show Off Sweets At 'Salon Du Chocolat'
Listen up, chocolate lovers. The event takes place this weekend at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan.
Food And Drink Events Are Hot In New York City This Week
From food tours to a chocolate-making class, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.
'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' Opens On Broadway
"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" is currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.
Holiday Shopping: Picking The Right Phone To Add To Your Wish List
If a new phone is on your wish list, Sree Sreenivasan has some advice for picking the right one.
Furry Friend Finder: Rita & Yasmin Searching For Their Forever Homes
Rita is a 4-year-old, 13-pound terrier mix, and Yasmin is a 2-year-old, 12-pound chihuahua-hound mix.
Rockefeller Plaza Christmas Tree Cut And On Its Way To New York City
It's a sure sign that Christmas is coming: The 77-foot tall Norway spruce is on its way to New York City right now to be this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.
More
Trump Administration Halts U.S. Commercial Air Travel To 9 Cities In Cuba
The Department of Transportation issued a notice Friday suspending U.S. commercial flights to nine destinations within Cuba. Flights to Havana will still be allowed.
Latest Photos
Pageantry & Protest At NYC's Veterans Day 2019
President Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to attend New York's parade, the 100th annual event which draws thousands of vets and spectators from around the country.
Icons & Disruptors Podcast
CBSN New York
Watch Now
Several People Wounded After Shooting At High School In Southern California
November 14, 2019 at 11:41 am
Filed Under:
California
,
Los Angeles
,
Mass Shooting
,
school shooting
