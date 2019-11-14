Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – B&H, the giant electronics store on Manhattan’s West Side, is being accused of defrauding New York state out of millions of dollars in sales taxes.
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the store.
Web Extra: Read The Complaint(.pdf)
She says B&H didn’t pay taxes on the money it received from manufacturers as reimbursement for instant rebates given to customers.
B&H says it has done nothing wrong, and that the attorney general wants to charge New Yorkers a tax on money they never spent.