NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nominees for the Grammy Awards won’t be announced until next Wednesday, but we know who is going to be show’s host: 15-time Grammy winner and native New Yorker Alicia Keys.
Earlier this year, she became the first woman to host the show in 14 years, and she’ll be back to emcee the star-studded event.
The “Girl On Fire” singer said hosting the Grammys “confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”
Them: You can only host the GRAMMYs once
Me: https://t.co/69Ha1ntcSh
— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 14, 2019
The show takes place on Sunday, Jan. 26, and air on CBS.
