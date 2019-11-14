CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nominees for the Grammy Awards won’t be announced until next Wednesday, but we know who is going to be show’s host: 15-time Grammy winner and native New Yorker Alicia Keys.

Earlier this year, she became the first woman to host the show in 14 years, and she’ll be back to emcee the star-studded event.

The “Girl On Fire” singer said hosting the Grammys “confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

The show takes place on Sunday, Jan. 26, and air on CBS.

