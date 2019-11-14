JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A Jersey City police officer faces sentencing today for beating an innocent bystander following a fiery crash in 2017.
Hudson County prosecutors said police were chasing Leo Pinkston back on June 4, 2017.
Officers opened fire on Pinkston’s vehicle, causing him to crash into another car, driven by Miguel Feliz-Rodriguez, and a utility pole.
Witness video showed the officers drag Feliz-Rodriguez into the street with guns drawn and kick him while he was on fire.
“I was screaming, ‘help him out, help him out!’” said witness Erik Roberto, who shot the video. “They made a huge mistake treating this guy that way. And he wasn’t the one they was chasing.”
Four officers were charged and took plea deals in the case. They agreed to give up their jobs and were barred from public employment.
Former Officer MD Khan faces sentencing today on aggravated assault charges. The other three officers agreed to enter pre-trial intervention and will not be sentenced.
Jersey City Mayor Mayor Steven Fulop called the incident “unacceptable.”
“The video kinda speaks for itself. Any reasonable person seeing the video would say they’re not trying to be helpful,” he said at the time.
Feliz-Rodriguez also sued the city.