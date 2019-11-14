Comments
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Residents in Toms River should see some relief from wild turkeys that have taken over the town.
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Residents in Toms River should see some relief from wild turkeys that have taken over the town.
New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection is working to trap and remove the birds. Workers will lure them using trails of corn and then capture them using a drop net.
State officials say it could be a few weeks before the turkeys take the bait.
MORE: Toms River Hoping Heavy Hitter Helps Get Action On Wild Turkey Invasion
Residents, including former New York Mets and Yankees player Todd Frazier, complained about the aggressive turkeys pecking at cars and leaving behind droppings.
“It’s disturbing,” Frazier told CBS2’s Meg Baker. “You see the claws on these things. They’re no joke. Some people think it’s not that serious, but it really is.”
Some of the birds weigh more than 20 pounds and can run faster than 20 mph.
I am now getting paid every month more than $18,000 by doing very easy job online from home. I have earned last month $18540 from this easy job just by giving this job only 2 to 3 hrs a day using my laptop. I am now a good online earner and earns extra cash every month. Everybody on this earth can now get this job and start making more cash online just by follow instructions on this web page………
>>=====>>>> ONLINE Jobs