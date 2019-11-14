NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Things are about to get much tighter along one of Manhattan’s busiest avenues as the city gears up for holiday traffic.

Some of the traffic lanes on Fifth Avenue in Midtown – near Rockefeller Center – could be turned into pedestrian zones.

The NYPD says this would help handle increased foot-traffic in that area.

“This is the most crowded spot in the world during the holiday period so we are going to have a nice plan there to make the traffic flow as well as it can to allow the pedestrians to have the free flow in the area,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

Details of the plan are still being worked out, and would likely be in place sometime after Thanksgiving. Last year, sidewalks were sectioned-off but no traffic lanes were closed.