Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a big honor Thursday for our CBS family and it was bestowed on our boss, Peter Dunn.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a big honor Thursday for our CBS family and it was bestowed on our boss, Peter Dunn.
Peter is the president of CBS Television Stations, which of course includes CBS2, WLNY and CBSN New York.
Peter was one of the recipients Thursday of the Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Awards.
The award recognizes women and men who’ve had a profound and lasting effect on our industry.
Past winners include such CBS greats as Walter Cronkite, Lesley Stahl and Bob Schieffer.
Peter, everyone here congratulates you on this well deserved and very prestigious honor.