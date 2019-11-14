Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 26-year-old man was arrested this week for allegedly selling candy at an East Harlem subway station without permit.
Video posted on social media shows officers handcuffing Shark Byron on Tuesday evening at the 125th Street station.
Police said Byron repeatedly refused to show his ID. He was charged with obstructing governmental administration and violation of local law.
RELATED: Protesters Accuse NYPD Of ‘Over-Policing’ In Detainment Of 2 Women Selling Churros On Subway
So far this year, the NYPD has arrested 22 people and issued 903 summonses for unlicensed vending on MTA property.
A rally was held Wednesday in support of two women who were handcuffed and ticketed for illegally selling churros at stations in Brooklyn.
