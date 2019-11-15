Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a scissor-wielding suspect accused of holding up a Bronx gas station twice in one week’s time.
The first robbery took place around 2:45 a.m. last Friday, Nov. 8.
Police said the suspect walked into a Citgo station on Broadway near 260th Street and punched a 55-year-old employee in the face.
He allegedly stole the cash register drawer, containing $400.
Then around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, police said the suspect punched and robbed the same worker, this time taking $1,600.
The employee was not seriously hurt.
