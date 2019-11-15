



— The holidays are fast approaching, and some stores and houses have their Christmas decorations up already.

But what about Thanksgiving? CBS2’s Nick Caloway talked to New Yorkers to find out what they think about the head start on celebrations.

At Hudson Yards, some shoppers stopped at Neiman Marcus to sneak a peek and snap a pic of their holiday decor.

Many shoppers welcomed it, even with more than six weeks to go before Christmas. After all, it’s never too early to start checking items off that list.

Others say Christmas should wait its turn.

“It’s almost kind of like bypassing Thanksgiving, and thinking about Thanksgiving and the feelings about it, and going right to Christmas,” said Dave Maestas, of Verona, New Jersey.

It’s not just at the mall. In Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, many eager homeowners are already transforming their homes for the holidays.

Some even put up Christmas lights while the pumpkins are still on the porch.

One homeowner said the reason they put up decorations so early is simple — the weather. It’s usually easier to hang lights in November than in December.

“No, it’s never too early. And it’s warmer, I’m outside in a sweatshirt. So it’s fine, it’s easier,” Dyker Heights resident Billy Cox said.

But a few holdouts are hanging onto fall until after turkey day.

“I always believe decorations should be put up after Thanksgiving,” Dyker Heights resident Tina Stucchio said.

Still, whether you’re ready to carve the turkey or deck the halls, the holiday should be something to smile about.

Retail experts say because of the late Thanksgiving this year, the holiday shopping season is nearly a week shorter than last year, so retailers are already offering deep discounts well before Black Friday.