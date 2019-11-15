



— An arrest turned into an escape attempt after a handcuffed 14-year-old girl made a daring dash for freedom.

The chaotic scene played out in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. The girl was in the back of a police car when things got out of hand.

The incident began with a 911 call about an assault. One teen was taken into custody, but two girls ended up in trouble.

Video shows one teen opening the rear door of a police SUV, allowing a 14-year-old girl to escape. The teen who opened the door was also holding the camera.

What galls some of the officers and former officers who’ve seen the video is the apparent glee with which it was done.

The girl who opened the door can be heard egging her friend on, yelling, “Run! You got it! My sister out!”

Security expert Manny Gomez, a former NYPD sergeant and FBI agent, gave a blistering reaction to the video taken Wednesday.

“She mockingly let her go and mockingly put it on social media as if it’s a joke. It’s not a joke,” he said.

Gomez says watching the handcuffed teenager circle the police vehicle and make it halfway down the block before officers caught her should remind everyone what officers are up against.

“This is something that happens in the business of making hundreds and thousands of arrests every year,” Gomez said.

Additional charges for the girls include obstructing government administration.

As police review the incident, they point out the officers were in the car and at this time do not face any departmental disciplinary action.