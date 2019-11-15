Comments
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 two people have been shot after gunfire erupted at a high school football game in New Jersey Friday night.
According to multiple reports, shots rang out during the game in Pleasantville, who was hosting Camden Central in a playoff game around 8:30 p.m.
Unbelievable.. We’re heading home, we’re safe thank you
— Camden Athletics (@YouGotTheHigh) November 16, 2019
There is no word on the condition of the victims or what sparked the shooting. Local police have not said if they have any suspects in custody.