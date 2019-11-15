CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, high school football game, Local TV, New Jersey, pleasantville, shooting


PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 two people have been shot after gunfire erupted at a high school football game in New Jersey Friday night.

According to multiple reports, shots rang out during the game in Pleasantville, who was hosting Camden Central in a playoff game around 8:30 p.m.

There is no word on the condition of the victims or what sparked the shooting. Local police have not said if they have any suspects in custody.

