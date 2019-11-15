



Rusty Nail Brooklyn

– Looking for the best new bars in New York City? One of these new spots might be just what you’re seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in search of a new bar near you.

1701 Foster Ave., Flatbush

PHOTO: ANDREW R./YELP

First up is Rusty Nail Brooklyn.

The bar serves seasonal house cocktails, like a cinnamon old fashioned, as well as a gin bramble, made with gin, lemon and house-made cranberry sage syrup. Eight different beers are also on draft, including a Lionshead pilsner.

Rusty Nail’s current Yelp rating of four stars out of two reviews indicates positive attention from users and its still early days.

Yelper Aly M., who reviewed the business on Nov. 10, wrote, “Bartender was very friendly and helpful. Good selection of cocktails, beer and wine and prices are reasonable. Excited to try the food and happy to see there were vegan options!”

Yelper Indrani S. wrote, “My kids and I really liked the takeout food! And the bar had a nice vibe too. Especially recommend the steamed buns and rice bowl.”

The business is open 4:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 1 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m.-1 a.m. on Sunday.

Revolution Taco & Tequila Bar

53 Stone St., Financial District

PHOTO: REVOLUTION TACO & TEQUILA BAR/YELP

Next is Revolution Taco & Tequila Bar, a beer bar and Mexican spot.

This new business provides margaritas and Mexican beers. Choose a classic or frozen margarita, and add a syrup for an additional $2 charge. Flavors include blood orange, cucumber, pomegranate and raspberry. Add a taco, burrito or quesadilla to your order.

Yelp users are generally positive about the business, which currently holds four stars out of five reviews on the site.

Yelper Ashley P., who reviewed Revolution Taco & Tequila Bar on Oct. 12, wrote, “Delicious margaritas (really, delicious), superb guacamole and an awesome staff.”

Yelper Jeffrey T. wrote, “I ordered some Barbacoa tacos and Carnitas Tacos. They were actually very good; however the portion was smaller than I would like for the price. The frozen margarita was great, but a little more on the pricier side.”

The business is open from 11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.–1 a.m. on Thursday and Friday; and noon–1 a.m. on weekends.

Rhodora Wine Bar

197 Adelphi St., Fort Greene

PHOTO: RHODORA WINE BAR/YELP

Last, but not least, is Rhodora Wine Bar.

The menu offers an extensive wine list, served by the glass or bottle, as well as draft and canned beer and craft cocktails. Kombucha and chamomile lavender teas are also available. Charcuterie boards, salads and sandwiches are on offer if you’re hungry.

Rhodora Wine Bar’s current rating of four stars out of six reviews on Yelp indicates solid attention from guests.

Yelper Ben N., who was one of the first users to visit the bar on Oct. 1, wrote, “Did not eat, but had some drinks. They were delicious, and the bartender, Sam, was very friendly.”

Yelper Grace B. wrote, “Cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, incredible mission focused on sustainability. Will be back!”

Rhodora Wine Bar is open from 5 p.m.–midnight Monday-Thursday; 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday; 2 p.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday; and 2 p.m.–midnight on Sunday.