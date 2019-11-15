NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer’s quick thinking may have saved two lives – in another state.

Officer Michelle Schack answered a phone call about a distressed mother in Brooklyn, who disappeared with her six-month-old daughter.

Her relatives told police the 27-year-old woman wanted to harm herself, her baby, and had mentioned buying a gun.

Officer Schack tracked the mother’s smartphone and found out she was in the Poconos.

Officer Schack saved 2 lives today. While investigating a missing person in crisis, she discovered the woman was in PA trying to buy a gun to harm herself & her baby. After calling gun shops, Officer Schack located them in a store. Local police are now helping both. Well done! pic.twitter.com/2gFDeW0u6w — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) November 15, 2019

She googled the closest gun shop and called to alert the owner.

“We found one and it happened to be the right one. It was just pure luck that this woman had walked into that gun store and we were able to apprehend her,” Officer Schack said.

“This is why I got on the job; to help people.”

The gun store owner stalled the mother until local police could arrive. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The child was reunited with family.