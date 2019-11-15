



— With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, hundreds of local high school students are doing their part to give back, turning food donation into a friendly competition.

Each student may be hungry for the win, but they know the most important thing about the contest is making sure no one is actually hungry on Thanksgiving.

For the past three years several tri-state area Jesuit high schools have competed in a friendly Thanksgiving food donation contest among the students called “The Great Ignatian Challenge.”

This year, a record seven schools are participating, including Loyola School on the Upper East Side. They are donating to City Harvest this year.

Over the past three years, the participating schools have collected 150 tons of food, enough to feed 74,000 people.

Last year, Loyola School donated more than 18,000 pounds of food, but this year, its goal is 20,000 pounds.

They started to collect donations just last week, and they have a feeling they’ll meet that goal.

“Everyone really comes together and kind of supports each other and reminds each other to bring in cans,” challenge coordinator Lauren Catherall told CBSN New York’s John Dias.

“Well, of course we are hoping to win but the most important thing is that we’re able to donate the most food for the most people,” challenge coordinator Matt Merone said.

These teenagers prove age is just a number when it comes to giving back.

For more information on how you can help, visit yougivegoods.com/loyola-2019.