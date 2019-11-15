NEW YORK (HOODLINE) — Looking to get some fresh air?
From a visit to the Statue of Liberty to a jazz cruise, there’s plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Statue of Liberty guided tour
From the event description:
Get up close to two of the most iconic landmarks in New York City during this 3.5-hour tour. You’ll begin at Castle Clinton on the southernmost point on Manhattan, then step onto a ferry that will make its way to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9:45 a.m.
Where: Castle Clinton, Battery Park
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
West Village food and history tour
From the event description:
Enjoy a walking tour through the West Village, while expanding your palate with the best bites the neighborhood has to offer.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.
Where: West Village – Sidewalk Tours, 201 Bleecker St.
Price: $42
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Harlem history tour
From the event description:
Visit the most notable attractions in Harlem, including the legendary Apollo Theater, the famous Strivers Row complex, the Abyssinian Baptist Church famous for Gospel music and more.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.
Where: McDonalds, 3410 Broadway
Price: $17
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jazz cruise
From the event description:
Cruise New York City’s famous harbor aboard the 1920s-style yacht Manhattan while listening to live jazz. Sit back and enjoy a beer, wine or champagne.
When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 5:15 p.m.
Where: Yacht Manhattan – Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers
Price: $43.20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
