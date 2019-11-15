



— Looking to get some fresh air?

From a visit to the Statue of Liberty to a jazz cruise, there’s plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Statue of Liberty guided tour

From the event description:

Get up close to two of the most iconic landmarks in New York City during this 3.5-hour tour. You’ll begin at Castle Clinton on the southernmost point on Manhattan, then step onto a ferry that will make its way to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9:45 a.m.

Where: Castle Clinton, Battery Park

Price: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

West Village food and history tour

From the event description:

Enjoy a walking tour through the West Village, while expanding your palate with the best bites the neighborhood has to offer.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.

Where: West Village – Sidewalk Tours, 201 Bleecker St.

Price: $42

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Harlem history tour

From the event description:

Visit the most notable attractions in Harlem, including the legendary Apollo Theater, the famous Strivers Row complex, the Abyssinian Baptist Church famous for Gospel music and more.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.

Where: McDonalds, 3410 Broadway

Price: $17

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jazz cruise

From the event description:

Cruise New York City’s famous harbor aboard the 1920s-style yacht Manhattan while listening to live jazz. Sit back and enjoy a beer, wine or champagne.

When: Sunday, Nov. 17, 5:15 p.m.

Where: Yacht Manhattan – Pier 62, 62 Chelsea Piers

Price: $43.20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets