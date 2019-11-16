Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Housing Works is hosting its annual Fashion For Action event this weekend.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Housing Works is hosting its annual Fashion For Action event this weekend.
The nonprofit organization is raising money for support and services for people affected by homelessness and HIV/AIDS.
The event features deeply discounted men’s and women’s merchandise donated by the biggest names in fashion.
The sale at Housing Works’ Chelsea thrift shop on West 17th Street is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.