Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The season of giving is in full swing at Hunts Point Market.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The season of giving is in full swing at Hunts Point Market.
Merchants at the famed Bronx market came together for the fifth annual “Hunts Point Gives Back” event.
More than 25,000 pounds of fresh and healthy seasonal produce was donated to families in need of a Thanksgiving meal.
“You realize when you’re out here, fortunate you are that you can just go home and make a meal, and some people really aren’t that fortunate so it’s a really great cause that’s going on,” merchant Michael Armata said.
Distributors at Hunts Point were joined by community leaders and members of the NYPD’s 41st precinct.