NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police scuba divers made a water rescue Saturday in Queens.

An NYPD Air Sea Rescue Team was deployed to help a stranded kite surfer near Breezy Point.

Divers first had to free the man who was tangled up in his kite. First responders then used a bucket attached to a helicopter to hoist him out of the water to take him ashore.

There’s no word on what happened or how long the man had been in the water.

Fortunately, police say the kite surfer was not injured.

