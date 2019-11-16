NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police scuba divers made a water rescue Saturday in Queens.
An NYPD Air Sea Rescue Team was deployed to help a stranded kite surfer near Breezy Point.
Divers first had to free the man who was tangled up in his kite. First responders then used a bucket attached to a helicopter to hoist him out of the water to take him ashore.
#NYPD Air Sea Rescue deployed #SCUBA divers to assist a stranded kitesurfer in the vicinity of Breezy Point. Aviation safely hoisted the uninjured male from the water and transported him to shore. pic.twitter.com/FB2kGhtdIF
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) November 16, 2019
There’s no word on what happened or how long the man had been in the water.
Fortunately, police say the kite surfer was not injured.