NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s cats with a pellet gun.
The first incident happened in early September.
Suffolk County Police say a man who lives on Puritan Drive in Mount Sinai noticed one of his cats was walking with a limp and took it to the veterinarian.
The vet said the cat had been shot with a pellet gun, and the cat had to be euthanized because of its injuries.
On Thursday, the same resident noticed two of his other cats were limping and a vet determined they had also been shot with a pellet gun.
Both cats are being treated for their injuries.
The cat owner then called police to report the incidents.
Investigators determined 72-year-old Clifford Nagel, the man’s neighbor, had shot all three cats.
Nagel was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.