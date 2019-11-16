Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a woman police say sucker punched a 72-year-old on the Lower East Side.
It happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.
Video shows the suspect walking down East Houston Street between Orchard and Allen Street. She then sticks out her arm and punches the 72-year-old woman in the head.
The victim falls straight onto the sidewalk. The suspect turns around for a second but then just keeps walking.
Police say the victim had swelling and pain from the punch but wasn’t taken to the hospital.
The suspect allegedly punched another person shortly before attacking the 72-year-old.