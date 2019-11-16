



A New Orleans man has been arrested for pretending to be his handicapped brother — who doesn’t even exist — in order to trick health care workers into changing his adult diapers.

Rutledge Deas, who reportedly goes by “Rory,” is accused of creating multiple social media posts to lure home health care workers in to satisfy his fetish.

Police in Louisiana say Deas would specify in the ads that the services would be for his 18-year-old mentally and physically handicapped brother, “Cory.”

Deas would then pose as “Cory” and pretend to be handicapped while the nurses changed his adult diaper — a process Deas used to “obtain sexual arousal,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

According to CBS-affiliate WAFB, the 29-year-old was able to pull off the ruse at least 10 times before the home care aides became increasingly suspicious of their patient’s behavior. After looking into the social media ads and discovering the hoax, a victim called police.

Deas was arrested at his home without incident and charged with 10 counts of sexual battery, human trafficking (labor), and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation remains ongoing, and local authorities expect more victims to come forward. Anyone who suspects they were a victim of Deas is urged to contact Louisiana State Police.

