HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey couple is accused of abusing a child and telling the victim to lie about the injuries.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says 35-year-old Crystalann Clarke, of Bergenfield, and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Patel Whyte, of Hackensack, were both arrested Monday.
On Sunday, Hackensack Police received a report that Clarke had physically assaulted a child, causing facial injuries that required multiple stitches.
According to investigators, Clarke and Whyte told the child to lie about where the injuries came from so that Clarke would not be investigated for child abuse.
Clarke is facing charges of child abuse and hindering apprehension. Whyte has been charged with hindering apprehension.