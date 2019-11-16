By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a chilly but pretty day across the area, with plenty of sunshine making things bright. Expect some more clouds overnight tonight, and it will be cold with temps dropping into the low 20s North and West to around 30 here in town.

Tomorrow will be a day of changing skies as clouds increase through the day and breezes pick up out of the northeast. Expect breezy, chilly and mainly cloudy conditions with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. There is a late evening risk of rain showers, mainly along the coast, but most spots stay dry.

Rain will pick up a bit Sunday night into Monday, but should remain fairly confined to Long Island, NYC, and the Jersey Shore. Gusty winds out of the northeast will create some rough action at the shores and there may be some localized coastal flooding. Things will improve by Tuesday morning as skies brighten a bit and temps reach 50 for both Tuesday and Wednesday.