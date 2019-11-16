Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Investigators have released new video of a robbery at a Kay Jewelers in Manhattan.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Investigators have released new video of a robbery at a Kay Jewelers in Manhattan.
Police say on Oct. 22, two men entered the jewelry store on 34th Street and stole a $9,000 ring.
A suspect seen in a blue jacket is accused of taking the ring while a man in the black jacket looked on.
So far no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.