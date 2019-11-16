Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are now investigating a deadly stabbing in Jamaica, Queens.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are now investigating a deadly stabbing in Jamaica, Queens.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday outside a house on 166th Street.
Police arrived on the scene and found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Sources say the woman appears to have been 18-22 years old.
So far, no arrests have been reported.