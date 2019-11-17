



New York Rangers star Adam Graves is still very much involved with the blueshirts, including events like 4th Annual Rangers 5K.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens.

Current Rangers players and alumni, including Graves, will attend the event.

“The platform here, being a Ranger, being part of this community… I mean, you talk about the support you get at Madison Square Garden, that pales in comparison to the support you get in the community, and today is a perfect example of that with our 5K. It’s our fourth year and every year it gets bigger and bigger,” Graves told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

Graves says participants can run, jog or walk the 5K.

“People think about running, you know, the 5K. Honestly, every year, I end up meeting hundreds and hundreds of people because I’m walking and enjoying the day. You have families there with strollers and kids. It’s just a tremendous day,” he said.

All proceeds go to the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Northwell Health Foundation.

“Once you become part of the Garden of Dreams, it’s not just a one-off. Then you become part of the family and there’s multiple things that you can be a part of throughout the year. We have over 500 events and it puts a smile on a kid’s face and it doesn’t get any better than that,” Graves said.

Attendees can get free flu shots at the event, courtesy of Northwell Health.

For more information, visit nhl.com/rangers/fans/5k-run.