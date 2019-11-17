Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A robbery was caught on camera inside a Bronx building.
It happened Nov. 11 near Sherman Avenue and East 167th Street in the Morrisania section.
Police say the suspect waited for an 18-year-old woman to get off the elevator, then tried snatching her gold chain but was unsuccessful.
The suspect did manage to take the gold pendant that had been attached to the necklace, according to police.
The woman suffered cuts to her neck as a result of the incident but is expected to be OK.