



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Savannah and Cutie.

Savannah is a 50-pound, 3-year-old, housebroken, soft-coated Wheaton Terrier. Savannah is a happy, friendly, loyal girl who likes her walks and really enjoys the exercise. Savannah’s coat is low-shedding but needs diligent care to avoid matting.

Cutie is a 2-year-old, 10-pound Shih Tzu-Dachshund mix, whose hair does not shed. Cutie is very sweet, loving and playful. Cutie enjoys playing games and running around with the other small dogs that are her friends.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: We are all thrilled that Einstein, now renamed Mr. Tibbs, has been adopted by Carey and her boyfriend, Ronan. Mr. Tibbs is now living on the Upper West Side, where he is enjoying his walks and relaxing at home on the couch. Carey told us Mr. Tibbs is a big hit in the neighborhood and that she and Ronan are continually happy he has joined their little family!

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.