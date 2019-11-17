



— We’re gearing up for the holiday shopping season by helping you pick out the right gift for that special someone.

Sree Sreenivasan, Loeb Innovation professor at Stony Brook University, has some great ideas under $100.

He says you might get some good deals if you start shopping sooner rather than later.

“This is the holiday season and you can get a start ahead of Black Friday. If you go online now, you’ll find a lot of different services offering up a good price,” Sreenivasan said.

His first suggestion is to check out the DNA service 23andMe. Since their launch, they’ve kept innovating and are offering new products with great discounts for a limited time.

Their Ancestry + Traits Service is a new automatic, DNA-based family tree builder and offers access to 30+ Traits reports at no additional cost. Through Dec. 2, it’s available for $79.

Their Health + Ancestry Service, which offers more than 125 personalized genetic reports about health predispositions and more, is available for $99 through Dec. 2.

For $40 plus shipping and taxes, 23andMe customers can get a “The Story of Your DNA” book, containing all of your ancestry results.

If ancestry doesn’t interest your loved one, subscription boxes have recently become very popular.

For about $50, you can buy a subscription to the oral-care service Shyn. It delivers whitening strips, flossers and more straight to your door.

The website MySubscriptionAddiction.com can help you sort through all of the different subscriptions available.